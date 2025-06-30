Introduction: A Town’s Mandate, a Family’s Stand

On the outskirts of Cranbury, New Jersey, rows of corn and beans stretch across fields that have been farmed for nearly two centuries. But in May 2025, the township council unanimously voted to pursue eminent domain against the Henry brothers’ family farm—one of the region’s last prime agricultural tracts—to build affordable housing mandated by state law. The decision, meant to satisfy court-ordered housing quotas, has triggered a legal and political battle drawing in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, national media, and rural advocates across the country.

Background: How Did We Get Here?

The Mount Laurel Mandate

Cranbury, like dozens of New Jersey towns, is required under the Mount Laurel Doctrine to provide a share of affordable housing. For Cranbury, this means planning for at least 265 units by 2035, including 130 slated for a new apartment development. After other options failed, the township selected the 80-acre Henry farm as its preferred site—despite the land’s designation as “prime farmland” and its place in the township’s own agricultural preservation master plan (source).

The Henrys’ Refusal

Andy and Christopher Henry, fifth-generation farmers, say they’ve turned down multiple multi-million-dollar offers from developers (including up to $30 million for warehouse use). They have invested heavily in improving the farm’s soil and infrastructure, and refuse to sell for any purpose, calling the township’s plan an “existential threat” to both their legacy and the region’s agricultural future (source).

Legal & Political Firestorm

The Lawsuit

The Henry brothers filed suit in Middlesex County Superior Court, alleging that Cranbury’s action is unconstitutional and violates state law by:

Targeting land specifically protected by local preservation statutes.

Involving a private developer (Walters Group) in a process that should be strictly public.

Using eminent domain not for true public use (like a road or school), but for private development under government mandate.

The suit also claims Cranbury’s housing plan “arbitrarily overrides” its own master plan and ignores better-suited parcels elsewhere (source).

A Growing National Story

The story quickly gained traction as a symbol of the rural-urban divide and government overreach. A GoFundMe campaign for the Henrys’ legal battle raised over $100,000 in weeks, and national media—from Fox News to the New York Post—picked up the case.

Federal Intervention: Secretary Rollins Steps In

The USDA’s Role

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins issued a rare, high-profile intervention, warning that the Henry farm’s designation as “100% prime farmland” triggers powerful protections under the Farmland Protection Policy Act. This law prohibits federal agencies from supporting projects that would permanently convert prime farmland unless no alternatives exist and strict review is followed (source).

Actions Taken

Formal Review: Rollins has launched a formal USDA review to determine whether any federal funds—direct or indirect—are tied to Cranbury’s affordable housing project.

Warning Letter: She sent a letter to township officials and spoke directly with the Henrys, stating she is “exploring every legal option” to defend the family and their land.

Public Pressure: Rollins’s warnings raised the stakes, telling Cranbury officials they risk losing current or future federal aid if they violate farmland protection statutes.

Potential Impact

If the USDA determines that the project is in violation, Cranbury could face a freeze or clawback of federal funding, jeopardizing not only this development but also future infrastructure or agricultural support (source). Her involvement adds powerful legal and political weight to the Henrys’ fight.

Where Things Stand Now

Township’s Deadline: Cranbury has until June 30 to finalize its affordable housing plan. After that, legal battles are expected to escalate.

Lawsuit Ongoing: The Henrys’ legal team is preparing for a drawn-out court fight, potentially setting statewide precedent on the limits of eminent domain for housing mandates.

USDA Review: The federal review is ongoing. Any finding against Cranbury could force a halt, revision, or even reversal of the township’s project.

Broader Implications

Eminent Domain: Public Good or Policy Overreach?

This case isn’t just about one farm. It’s a flashpoint in the national debate over eminent domain—especially as states and towns look for ways to meet affordable housing goals at the expense of farmland and rural communities.

If Cranbury prevails: Towns across New Jersey (and beyond) may feel empowered to target productive farmland for housing.

If the Henrys and USDA win: The case could set new limits, requiring towns to exhaust all alternatives before taking protected land—and potentially curbing the power of private developers in eminent domain decisions.

Rural America Watches

Advocates say this fight embodies a larger struggle to keep farmland in production and rural voices at the table. As Andy Henry told the media:

“If you can take prime farmland for apartments, you can take any farm in New Jersey. If we lose, it’s open season on family farms.”

Conclusion: What Comes Next

With a high-stakes legal battle, looming federal review, and national attention, the outcome in Cranbury will shape the future of land use in New Jersey—and may ripple nationwide. For now, the fate of a 175-year-old farm hangs in the balance, caught between the plow and the bulldozer, the courtroom and the council chamber.

As of June 30, 2025, all eyes are on Cranbury, Secretary Rollins, and the courts. This is more than a local zoning fight—it’s a test of how America values its farmers, its food supply, and its open spaces in the face of unrelenting development.

