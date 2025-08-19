If you've ever dreamed of trading in your cubicle for a teepee, your office chair for a covered wagon, and your white noise machine for a symphony of chickens, pea fowl, and bison grunts—you’re in luck. Tucked into the rolling green hills of Thornville, Ohio, Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch offers a one-of-a-kind agritourism escape that’s as quirky as it is unforgettable.

The Native: The Prodigies of an Icon film crew recently hit the road—again—making the journey from North Carolina to Ohio to capture the magic behind this unique operation. Along the way, they made the required West Virginia stop at Tamarack (think: roadkill jelly and Appalachian art), before heading off into the heart of bison country.

A Ranch with a Twist of History

Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch is not your average patch of pasture. Sure, there are 100% grass-fed bison grazing peacefully in the fields, but that’s just the beginning. Guests can spend the night in an authentic teepee or a repurposed covered wagon, complete with bug zappers, solar lights, and a whole lot of charm.

“I personally thought it was a ridiculous idea,” laughed Jared Starr, co-owner of the ranch, recalling when his wife Carrie first proposed raising bison. “But love makes you do adventurous things.”

Carrie Starr, it turns out, is wildly passionate about these massive, shaggy beasts. “They’re survivors,” she said. “Their herd instincts, the way they move as a family, the way they play—it’s just amazing. I definitely wanted to have them in my life.”

The Symphony of Ranch Life

As the crew settled into their teepee accommodations (with minor detours involving tangled wires and solar light confusion), they quickly discovered one of the ranch’s most charming features: its soundtrack.

A laminated welcome checklist politely explains the “normal sounds” one might hear while staying on the property. Chickens? Expect cackles. Pea fowl? They might scream “Help!” (no, really). Donkeys? The expected “hee-haw.” And of course, the deep, guttural grunts of bison having a playful moment.

Guests are advised to embrace it. After all, when’s the last time your hotel room warned you about buffalo roars?

More Than Just a Pretty Pasture

Beyond the novelty of sleeping under the stars in a piece of Old West nostalgia, Cherokee Valley is serious about education, conservation, and connection. Visitors can stroll through carefully maintained trails that wind through wildlife habitats, including a designated Monarch butterfly zone. It’s part of the Starrs’ broader mission to not only care for bison, but to promote biodiversity and offer guests a true hands-on experience with nature.

For those eager to learn, ranch visits also include insight into bison behavior—from their familial bonds to their surprising playfulness. The ranch is a place where kids and adults alike can rediscover a relationship with the land and the animals who shaped it.

A Quirky Stop on an Epic Journey

For the Native film crew, Cherokee Valley was more than just another stop on a nationwide bison tour—it was a reminder that passion, preservation, and a touch of whimsy can coexist on a working ranch.

Between the educational experience, the hospitality of the Starrs, and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to camp next to a buffalo habitat, it’s safe to say this Ohio gem left a lasting impression.

So next time you're craving something off the beaten path—something that smells like fresh grass, echoes with peacock cries, and comes with a side of bison—Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch might just be your next favorite adventure.

Pack your boots, bring your curiosity, and don’t forget the cooler.

Production Partners

Meet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.

Yanasa Ama Ventures, LLC

Grant Partner

National Buffalo Foundation

Platinum Sponsors

Great Range Premium Bison

Durham Ranch / Sierra Meat & Seafood Company

Tender Bison

National Buffalo Museum

Rangeland Premium Bison

Noble Premium Bison

Mosquito Park Enterprises LLC

Gold Sponsors

The Buffalo Wool Company

Texas Bison Association

Dakota Territory Buffalo Association

Heim Land & Bison

Dakota Pure Bison

Tesoro Ranch

777 Bison Ranch

Additional Sponsors & Partners

Herd Wear

National Bison Association

Show Your Support. Wear the Legacy.

Shop Native Film Gear at Yanasa Trading Co

The story of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon is more than a documentary—it's a movement to restore America’s most iconic species and reconnect people to the land, their food, and their heritage. Now, you can be part of that story.

From leather patch hats worn on the filming trail to limited-edition apparel inspired by the wild heart of the American prairie, Native Film Gear is designed for those who believe in conservation, culture, and courage.

Every purchase directly supports:

The ongoing production of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon

Outreach and education about regenerative agriculture

Efforts to protect and preserve North America's endangered grasslands

Shop now at Yanasa Trading Co and wear the mission that’s changing the story of American agriculture—one hoofprint at a time.

Native isn’t just a film. It’s a legacy. Let it live through you.