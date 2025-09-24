The sniper attack on the Dallas ICE facility should chill every American to the bone. A gunman, fueled by radical left-wing ideology and anti-ICE hatred, took to a rooftop and opened fire on the facility. His violence did not wound the officers he despised—but instead claimed the lives of the very people the left claims to champion: detained immigrants. Two are dead. Another clings to life.

This is the hypocrisy and moral collapse of the far-left’s militant fringe. While shouting slogans of compassion, they have chosen a path of violence that victimizes the innocent. Their warped ideology not only betrays the immigrants they pretend to defend—it now endangers every community in America.

The Rise of Radical Violence

This is not an isolated attack. We are watching radicals grow bolder by the week. Across the country, violent assaults on institutions, police, and government facilities are multiplying. Extremists openly brag about their plans and share encouragement on platforms like Reddit, treating terror as a game.

Make no mistake: America is facing one of the most severe domestic terrorism threats in its history—not from shadowy foreign operatives, but from within.

We Must Not Meet Violence With Violence

The instinct for many is to fight fire with fire. But violence cannot be our answer. Protecting our families, our homes, and our communities is every citizen’s right—and yes, we must be prepared to defend ourselves. But the deeper fight is about holding our government accountable, strengthening law enforcement, and removing the tolerance for radical extremism from our public square.

A Political Failure of the Far Left

The far left has created a culture of desperation and grievance. Instead of debate and democracy, a fraction of their followers are turning to bloodshed. Their political failures have produced radicals who believe they have nothing left to lose.

This is precisely why President Trump moved to declare Antifa a terrorist organization. Antifa and its fellow travelers have left a trail of riots, arsons, and now murders. Their ideology must be treated for what it is: violent extremism.

A Call for a National Whistleblower Portal

The United States must act decisively. A whistleblower portal should be established where citizens can report those who associate with, glorify, or idolize Antifa and similar extremist groups. Every tip, every warning sign, must be investigated. We cannot allow another tragedy to unfold simply because someone stayed silent.

The Time to Come Together Is Now

America cannot continue down this path. Violence against the innocent cannot be normalized, excused, or tolerated. We must fight back—together, as one nation—through strength, vigilance, and justice.

The radicals who murdered detainees in Dallas may have believed they struck a blow against ICE. In reality, they struck a blow against every principle of humanity and justice that our country stands for. It ends when America as a whole finally says: no more.