When Progress Means Sacrifice—But Always Someone Else’s

In rural America, there’s a phrase few city dwellers have ever heard: “sacrifice zone.” It’s the term farmers and ranchers use for communities and landscapes written off for the sake of “progress”—where livelihoods, legacies, and landscapes are surrendered to the demands of a growing, digital world. And nowhere is this more evident than in the explosive spread of data centers across once-quiet farmland.