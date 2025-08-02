When Tom Hamann confronted a government crew tearing through his Wyoming ranch, he never imagined he'd end up in a years-long legal battle over broken fences—and a broken neck. Now, after a shocking Supreme Court ruling, his case could change how rural property owners defend their land against government overreach.



• What really happened on that summer day in 2018

• Why the courts first dismissed—and then revived—Hamann’s case

• How this ruling could redefine property rights for landowners across Wyoming and the West