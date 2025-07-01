The Bill That Rocked the Coast

In June 2025, a quiet regulatory bill—House Bill 442—ignited one of North Carolina’s fiercest fisheries debates in decades. Originally drafted to address recreational fishing seasons, a surprise amendment introduced in the NC Senateproposed a sweeping ban on shrimp trawling in all inland estuarine waters and within 0.5 miles of the coast. The goal: to align NC with every other East Coast state that already restricts inshore shrimping.

The backlash was immediate and explosive.

“This is not a political move. This is about conservation. This is about making sure we have fisheries for future generations. It’s the right thing to do.”

— Sen. Norm Sanderson (R-Pamlico) “We are taking food off the table of people who’ve worked their entire lives on the water. This is a nuclear option, not science-based policy.”

— Rep. Bobby Hanig (R-Currituck) “Let’s be clear: this bill doesn’t ban shrimping. It bans it in the nursery waters that desperately need protection.”

— Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) “These fishermen are hardworking, small business owners. They’ve been regulated, taxed, and restricted to death. This is a death blow.”

— Rep. George Cleveland (R-Onslow)

Hundreds of shrimpers descended on Raleigh in protest, with convoys of trucks and boats blocking streets. Behind the scenes, legislators scrambled. By June 25, House leadership confirmed the bill would not advance. But the battle was far from over.

Science or Sabotage? The Debate Over Bycatch and Sustainability

Supporters of the ban point to ecological risks. Shrimp trawling has long been associated with high bycatch—the unintended capture of juvenile fish, crabs, turtles, and other species. Critics argue that dragging weighted nets across estuarine bottoms damages seagrass beds, a critical nursery for species like flounder, weakfish, and spot.

Yet, science on the issue in North Carolina waters is inconclusive.

State studies show bycatch ratios vary widely—from near-zero to 4.5 pounds of finfish per pound of shrimp.

NC mandates bycatch reduction devices and enforces seasonal closures , gear restrictions , and weekly area rotations . According to fisheries officials, these have reduced bycatch by 40–70% .

One study by the Division of Marine Fisheries noted survival rates of discarded fish may exceed 50–80% under certain conditions.

Critically, the Senate introduced the ban before the release of a new fisheries assessment, due June 30. This has led many to question whether the proposal was more political than data-driven.

Update:

As of July 1, 2025, the June 30 fisheries assessment has not provided definitive data that swayed the shrimp trawl ban discourse. Its absence from legislative debate highlights a missed opportunity—and leaves open the possibility for a smarter, evidence-based regulatory approach once the findings are released.

Economy & Culture: A Way of Life at Risk

North Carolina’s shrimp industry generates $14–15 million annually, but its true value can’t be measured in dollars alone.

Unlike the corporate fleets of other fisheries, NC shrimping is a family affair. Small, independent boats—often passed down for generations—dot the coast from Wanchese to Sneads Ferry, employing hundreds of deckhands, dockworkers, and seafood processors. Many shrimpers work 12–14 hour days on vessels run by two or three people—father and son, husband and wife, siblings side-by-side.

“This isn’t just about shrimp. It’s about how we feed our kids. It’s about how our communities survive the off-season,” said one protester in Raleigh.

Most of these boats fish in inshore waters—protected areas close to land that are safer, require less fuel, and support smaller engines and gear. Going offshore isn’t just inconvenient—it’s financially impossible for many.

Offshore trawling demands larger boats , higher insurance, and much greater fuel costs .

The inshore ban would have effectively shut out small-scale shrimpers, leaving only large commercial players able to adapt.

The result would be the collapse of a traditional, community-based fishery, and the cultural erosion of North Carolina’s working waterfronts.

Shrimpers and Coastal Conservation: Partners, Not Problems

Opponents of the ban argue that NC shrimpers aren’t the villains—they’re already contributing to conservation.

Commercial fishing licenses (currently $400 , soon rising to $580 ) fund the Marine Resources Fund , which supports enforcement, research, and habitat restoration.

Shrimpers participate in state-mandated reporting , vessel monitoring, and gear compliance, helping build the data that fisheries scientists depend on.

New legislation (HB 441) would use increased license fees to fund a transition program for affected shrimpers, along with investments in gear upgrades and bycatch mitigation.

Where Do Shrimp in the U.S. Really Come From?

Here's the kicker: over 90% of shrimp consumed in the United States is imported.

Top suppliers include:

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇪🇨 Ecuador

🇻🇳 Vietnam

🇹🇭 Thailand

Much of it is farmed shrimp—produced in artificial ponds, often with antibiotics, chemical additives, and minimal labor standards. Environmental watchdogs have tied foreign shrimp farms to:

Mangrove deforestation (up to 35% globally lost)

Water pollution

Forced labor and human rights abuses (especially in Thailand and Bangladesh)

Meanwhile, North Carolina shrimpers—regulated, transparent, and community-based—are being targeted by conservation laws that ignore global supply chain hypocrisy.

A Smarter Path Forward

The choice isn't binary. North Carolina doesn't have to pick between ecology and economy—it just needs better, data-driven regulation.

Smarter Solutions Than a Blanket Ban:

Seasonal or nursery-area closures

Expansion of bycatch-reducing gear mandates

Targeted funding for voluntary offshore transitions

Scientific reviews with stakeholder input

Real-time adaptive management based on data

Final Thought: Shrimpers Deserve a Seat at the Table

North Carolina’s shrimpers are not the enemy of conservation—they are its front line. They’ve embraced gear changes, weathered fuel crises, and adapted to market competition. And they do so while feeding their families and stewarding their coast.

A sweeping ban on inshore shrimp trawling without scientific consensus, stakeholder input, or economic mitigation is not conservation—it’s eradication.

Let’s build policy that protects both fish and families. Because without the people who live and work on the water, North Carolina’s coast will lose not just a fishery—but its soul.