There is no rezoning notice taped to a fence post.

No denied permit.

No angry crowd at a county meeting—yet.

What Union County is doing right now is quieter than that.

And historically, far more consequential.

Because once a rural land use plan is adopted, the fight is usually already over. What follows—permit denials, rezonings, infrastructure approvals—are often just administrative consequences of decisions made months earlier, in documents few landowners ever read.

This is one of those documents.