"Buffalo TV is on." That’s how Dave Carter, former Executive Director of the National Bison Association, casually welcomes the crew behind the documentary Native: The Prodigies of an Icon to Colorado’s West Bijou Ranch—a stunning swath of regeneratively managed prairie operated by the Savory Institute. With bison dotting the landscape and the sky stretching out in all directions, there’s no mistaking it: you’re deep in the American heartland.

This isn't just a film shoot. It's a living, breathing glimpse into the soul of Native, a multi-part documentary that explores the ecological, historical, cultural, and economic importance of bison. Part one? It’s all about the bison as a keystone species—nature’s original land managers.

“Good morning, Number 573!”

Dave Carter doesn’t just know bison. He lives them. For two decades, he’s been leading bison advocacy, and for most of that time, he and his wife have been raising them. On this ranch, they co-manage a herd of about 240 mother cows, who graze the prairie as their ancestors did. With a wry smile and an obvious affection for his animals, Carter introduces viewers to the personalities of the herd.

“It’s a matriarchal society,” he says, as bison cows saunter past the camera, “the bulls are in it for one thing—but the women run the show.” You can practically hear the bison snort in agreement.

Enter Byron Shelton: Land Steward Extraordinaire

Byron Shelton, Program Director at West Bijou Ranch, steps in to explain what’s really going on beneath all those hooves. And it’s not just bison doing the heavy lifting—it’s nature's collaboration project. Bison graze, wallow, urinate, and move—activities that keep the grasslands thriving and the carbon flowing back into the soil.

Shelton puts it best:

“These grasses bear the indelible hoof print of the bison.”

Without animals like bison to help break down old forage and cycle nutrients, these grasslands would choke themselves out. Shelton makes a compelling argument that ruminants—whether wild like bison or domesticated like cattle—are essential to the health of dryland ecosystems.

From Prairie Peace to Cactus Catastrophes

Of course, it wouldn’t be a behind-the-scenes tour without some comic relief. One moment, the camera’s capturing the serene majesty of the bison herd; the next, someone’s foot finds a cactus patch. “Oops,” says someone off-camera—possibly Charlie, the filmmaker—as another bison strolls by, unconcerned with the human flailing.

But that’s part of the magic of Native: it's raw, immersive, and unscripted. It's not just showing bison in their glory—it’s living in their world, thorns and all.

Why This Film Matters

Part one of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon lays the groundwork for understanding why bison aren’t just beautiful—they’re vital. But it’s only the beginning. Future episodes will explore:

The legendary status of bison in American history

Indigenous cultural ties to the buffalo

Modern-day bison ranchers and the growing industry

And how consumers play a key role in bison conservation through the choices they make

This isn’t just a wildlife documentary. It’s a cinematic tribute to one of the most important animals in North America—and a rallying cry to support regenerative agriculture, biodiversity, and food independence.

So, if you’ve never experienced the thrill of “Buffalo TV,” now’s your chance.

Head over to NativeMovie.com and catch the first look behind the scenes. Come for the bison. Stay for the storytelling. And leave with a whole new appreciation for the hoofprint that shaped a continent.

