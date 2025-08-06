The Case of Vince Fontana

For over 55 years, Vince Fontana and his family stewarded a tract of coastal grassland, maintaining the land through managed grazing, wildfire prevention, and a deep, generational understanding of the ecosystem. But in early 2025, that stewardship came to an abrupt end when Fontana’s lease was not renewed. While he did not publicly name the agency responsible, the timing and context strongly suggest that the decision came from the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, known as Midpen. Fontana called the decision "shocking," characterizing it as a betrayal of the trust built over decades.

Fontana’s loss reflects a broader and growing unease among ranchers in California’s Central Coast. Long-time lessees and caretakers are being edged out by public land management agencies increasingly focused on formalized, short-term contracts that prioritize environmental restoration and public recreation over continuity and heritage stewardship.