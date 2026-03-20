For most of the last century, technological change in agriculture came from equipment companies, seed genetics, and chemical innovation. Tractors got bigger. Combines got smarter. Seeds got more specialized.

But the next wave of agricultural technology may be coming from a very different place.

Silicon Valley.

Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, satellite imagery, and machine learning are now being integrated into farm management systems at a pace few producers expected even five years ago.

Companies better known for building software are now building agriculture decision engines—tools designed to analyze everything from soil moisture to fertilizer timing.

The pitch is simple:

Feed the system enough data, and the algorithms will tell farmers how to grow crops more efficiently.

But behind that promise lies a larger shift—one that could reshape who controls agricultural knowledge.