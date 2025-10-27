From Wisconsin’s poultry barns to Nevada’s marshlands, the 2025 fall migration season is delivering the strongest signs yet that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) is again tightening its grip on U.S. wildlife and agriculture.



Public-health officials from several states are urging farmers, hunters, and pet owners to stay alert as the virus resurges earlier—and spreads wider—than in previous years.

Nationwide situation update

Wisconsin – Jefferson County:

Public Health Madison & Dane County confirmed an outbreak at a commercial egg facility , forcing the culling of more than 500,000 birds . An endangered whooping crane in Baraboo also succumbed to the virus, underscoring ongoing wildlife exposure.

Michigan – Ottawa County:

On October 17 , the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) verified its second detection this month in backyard poultry and the ninth since 2022 . West Michigan—home to some of the state’s largest poultry operations—is now on high alert for additional spillovers.

Virginia – Glade Spring & Saltville:

Multiple dead vultures and waterfowl were reported last week. Testing for HPAI is underway. Wildlife agencies are asking residents not to touch or dispose of carcasses themselves.

Nevada – Key Pittman & Pahranagat Wildlife Refuges:

As waterfowl season opens, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) confirmed HPAI outbreaks at two refuges north of Las Vegas. Hunters are warned to handle only healthy birds, wear gloves and eye protection, and cook game to 165°F. NDOW also cautioned against allowing dogs near dead birds or unprocessed meat.

In the same advisory, NDOW flagged harmful algal blooms (HABs) at several wetlands—including Nutgrass Lake at Stillwater NWR and Lahontan Reservoir—as a dual environmental threat to hunters and their retrievers.

A faster-rising curve than 2024

Mid-October data show this season’s outbreaks building sooner and spreading more broadly than last year’s record winter wave:

IndicatorOct 2024Oct 2025 (so far)Confirmed poultry losses≈ 2 million birds> 5 million birdsStates with active detections612 +Early wild-bird positivesScattered Great LakesMultiple flyways (Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Pacific)

Experts at USDA APHIS warn that wild-bird reservoirs now maintain H5N1 year-round, enabling faster fall resurgenceonce migration and cooler weather begin.

Since 2022, more than 170 million U.S. birds have been lost—triple the toll of the 2015 outbreak once considered the worst on record.

An evolving virus

The currently circulating H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b continues to generate new genotypes and subtypes:

H5N9 in California ducks (Jan 2025)

H5N1 B3.13 in dairy cattle, now confirmed across multiple states

These shifts highlight the virus’s adaptability and capacity for cross-species transmission, although the CDC still classifies human risk as low.

Economic and food-price stakes

Eggs: Layer-flock depopulations can erase millions of eggs per day from production. Wholesale prices—currently hovering around $1.85/dozen—could climb sharply if more large sites are quarantined in November or December.

Turkeys: Early cases in Wisconsin and Minnesota threaten supply just ahead of the Thanksgiving market.

Feed & logistics: Heightened biosecurity and restricted transport raise costs industry-wide, fueling inflation in poultry and egg products.

Public and producer guidance

Officials nationwide stress four key steps:

Do not touch sick or dead birds; report to state hotlines. If unavoidable, wear disposable gloves and a respirator-style mask; dispose of carcasses securely. Keep pets and livestock away from wild-bird carcasses or contaminated water. Get the seasonal flu shot to reduce the chance of dual infection with human influenza viruses.

Hunters in Nevada are also reminded to:

Avoid birds that appear sick.

Keep dogs from retrieving dead or floating carcasses.

Clean game with fresh water and discard entrails properly.

Steer clear of ponds with paint-like or “pea-soup” water, a hallmark of toxic HABs.

Outlook: A difficult winter taking shape

With confirmed outbreaks stretching from the Great Lakes to the Mojave Desert, wildlife officials fear the U.S. may be entering another high-impact HPAI season.

If current trends persist through November, losses could rival—or exceed—last winter’s record totals, tightening egg and poultry supply chains through early 2026.