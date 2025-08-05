If there’s one thing that’ll get you out of your comfort zone and into a snow-covered Denver ballroom, it’s bison—and maybe a little film magic. The Native: The Prodigies of an Icon crew packed up their gear, kissed the mild Carolina weather goodbye, and flew straight into the heart of bison country to premiere the official trailer of their epic documentary-in-progress.

And what a welcome they received.

Set against the backdrop of the National Bison Association Winter Conference, the Renaissance Hotel buzzed with ranchers, marketers, conservationists, and bison lovers from across the continent. But this wasn’t just a reunion of enthusiasts—it was a celebration of a species, a culture, and a movement that’s rewriting the story of American agriculture.

A Mammoth Mission: Telling the Bison Story

The documentary, titled Native: The Prodigies of an Icon, isn’t your typical nature film. It’s a non-profit social impact campaign aimed at reviving and redefining the role of bison in our ecosystems, our economy, and our identity as a nation.

As Shauna Rankin took the mic during the conference’s keynote presentation, she laid out the project’s ambitious scope: two years of filming, dozens of ranch visits, reservation interviews, wildlife footage, and a growing social media reach already racking up over 170,000 views in just three weeks.

“This isn’t just a documentary,” she told the crowd. “It’s a movement. It’s an invitation to connect—to each other, to the land, and to the legacy of an animal that once shaped this continent.”

The audience nodded in approval, some wiping away tears, others already brainstorming how to get involved.

Stockyards and Showstoppers

The documentary crew didn’t stop at the conference. Just down the road, the National Western Stock Show was in full swing. If you’ve never seen a bison auction, imagine the Kentucky Derby meets Wall Street—but with more hooves.

The energy was electric as top-tier bison genetics went under the gavel. With ranchers shouting bids and spectators whispering about bloodlines and muscle tone, the Native crew captured every thunderous moment.

But perhaps the most memorable part of the weekend was the dedication of the new Dale Hansel Bison Facility—a massive, modern homage to one of the most influential figures in bison industry history.

“This isn’t just a facility,” said National Western CEO Paul Andrews. “It’s a promise that bison will continue to thrive and inspire for generations to come.”

Funded by industry veterans Bob Deneen, Michael Duncan, and Brian Moore, the facility is now officially etched into history—complete with ribbon-cutting, applause, and a chorus of cameras.

Why Bison Matter

Beyond the drama of the auction ring or the applause at a ribbon cutting, the message at the core of the weekend was clear: bison are back—and they’re more than a symbol.

They’re a keystone species, integral to grassland health and carbon cycling. They’re a cultural icon for Native American tribes, long robbed of their spiritual and economic connection to the animal. And now, they’re a path forward in regenerative agriculture and sustainable meat production.

“The land needs large ungulates to be healthy,” said one speaker. “It’s the way it evolved.”

The Road Ahead

With dozens more filming stops to go, including ranches, reservations, and conservation hubs, the Native team is calling for industry participation. From sponsorships to storytelling, the documentary offers ranches a chance to be immortalized in what promises to be one of the most impactful bison films ever made.

So if you see a camera crew rolling into your pasture, don’t be surprised. They’re not just capturing your herd—they’re preserving a living legacy.

And if you're just discovering the story, buckle up. This is one ride you won’t want to miss.

Follow the journey, support the cause, and learn more at nativemovie.com and yanasatv.com. The buffalo are calling—and the world is listening.

