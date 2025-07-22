Some ranches run cattle. Some raise bison. And then there’s the Assman Ranch, where a fourth-generation family operation is blending heritage, innovation, and hooves-on-the-ground sustainability to build something truly extraordinary.

The producers of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon made their way east of Mission, South Dakota to film at Dakota Pure Bison—and let’s just say, this wasn’t your average tour of a bison ranch. There were baby bison nose boops, historical land maps, a crash course in sustainable grazing, and a freezer full of box designs for gas stations.

Because this isn’t just about meat. It’s about a movement.

A Family Legacy—With a Modern Twist

“Come on, girls, let’s go!”

That’s Scott Assman, leading his bison herd like a seasoned prairie whisperer. With his feet firmly planted on land that's been in his family for four generations, Scott’s part historian, part rancher, and part innovator.

“My family’s been ranching here on the Rosebud Reservation for four generations,” Scott explains. “My grandpa was the youngest boy, and nobody else wanted to come out to the reservation, so he got sent here to run cattle. We’ve been here ever since.”

That "here" includes 10,000 acres of grasslands, 900 mother cows, and several satellite herds roaming in what can only be described as a carefully choreographed dance of grazing, stomping, and pooping—for the sake of the soil.

Because, as Scott puts it, “You take the animals off the land, and there’s no action.”

From Commodity Chaos to Buffalo Balance

Scott’s story isn’t just about sticking to family tradition—it’s about evolving beyond it. After years of running registered Angus and Charolais cattle across multiple states, Scott and his father hit a breaking point.

“We were just running our tails off. And then one market report comes out from someone in Chicago, and boom—you don’t make any money that day or that year.”

Tired of the commodity cattle chaos, the family pivoted toward something that matched their values—organic farming, regeneration, and direct-to-consumer business.

That pivot became Dakota Pure Bison.

Grass, Grit, and Meat Sticks

The crew got a first-hand look at the operation behind the meat. There’s cross-fencing for land rotation, constant water system upgrades, and a keen focus on soil health. It’s all part of the ranch’s long-term mission to leave the land better than they found it.

And let’s not forget the meat boxes.

Scott walked the crew through a test area filled with packaging samples for convenience stores and grocery chains. Think protein snacks for the road—but responsibly sourced, ranch-raised, and backed by a family that knows every blade of grass it came from.

“They’re sending me new samples now,” Scott says, inspecting one of the designs. “We want something that reflects who we are.”

From South Dakota to Your Doorstep

Dakota Pure Bison now ships meat directly to customers across the country—South Dakota bison, from family ranch to front porch. They’ve even got state park contracts, and their reach is growing fast.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Scott admits. “We’re just trying to keep up.”

And yet, amid all the growth, it’s clear that this ranch is still rooted in principle over profit. Every decision—from grazing rotations to label designs—is about honoring the land, the animals, and the generations who built the foundation.

Watch the Story Unfold on Yanasa TV

The Native crew captured it all—dusty boots, curious bison calves, and a legacy of resilience. You can catch this behind-the-scenes episode and more on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel, where each week brings new stories from the people restoring the American landscape—one buffalo at a time.

So if you thought bison meat was just a niche health trend, think again.

At Dakota Pure Bison, it’s soil-deep sustainability.

It’s family-run grit.

It’s South Dakota pride—boxed and shipped to your door.

And thanks to Native, the world is finally watching.

