If there’s one thing you learn fast while filming Native: The Prodigies of an Icon, it’s that bison are more than just beautiful creatures—they’re a way of life. And nowhere does that truth thunder louder than at Durham Ranch, a 55,000-acre bison operation nestled in the rolling grasslands near Wright, Wyoming.

Aerial View of Durham Ranch

The crew pulled into Durham fresh off an inspiring shoot on the Shoshone Reservation, still buzzing from what they’d seen—restored habitats, sovereign stewardship, and a deep-rooted cultural revival. But the journey continued, and so did the story of the American buffalo—this time through the eyes of John Flocchini, whose family has made ranching bison not just a business, but a legacy.

Durham Ranch Wyoming

The National Mammal and Its Comeback Story

“Bison is the national mammal of North America,” John tells the camera, standing against a sea of open range. “It’s an animal most Americans recognize and love.”

John Flocchini of Durham Ranch

It’s easy to forget how close we came to losing them. These shaggy survivors once roamed the plains by the millions before being nearly wiped out by hunting, disease, and development. But thanks to conservationists, tribal leaders, and yes—ranchers—bison are thriving again.

And places like Durham Ranch are a major reason why.

Bison on Durham Ranch in Wyoming

Eat Bison, Save the Prairie

Here’s the twist that surprises a lot of folks: if you want to protect bison, you should eat them.

“It seems counterintuitive,” John admits, “but without consumers buying the meat, there wouldn’t be as many bison.”

It’s a simple but powerful equation. Bison need land. Ranchers need to care for that land. And consumers—by purchasing bison meat—help sustain the entire ecosystem. The land itself evolved alongside large ungulates like bison. Without them, it begins to deteriorate.

“Without the consumer, the chain is broken. Without the bison, the chain is broken.”

That’s not just economics. That’s ecology.

Bison Roam the prairie of Durham Ranch

Bison on the Menu (Literally)

On the road, the documentary crew has basically turned into a walking bison-tasting tour. From rib eyes and sausages to cheddar-infused meat sticks, their protein profile is looking more prehistoric by the mile.

“I think our diet is turning into bison,” Charlie Rankin one of the producers jokes. “Which is actually a very healthy thing.”

On this leg of the journey, they’re grilling up bison burgers on a Coleman RoadTrip grill parked right outside the camper. It folds up nice, hooks to a propane line, and—most importantly—keeps the camper from smelling like last night’s dinner.

“A lot better than cooking in the camper,” they agree. And honestly, is there a better backdrop for bison burgers than 55,000 acres of free-roaming bison? Didn’t think so.



A herd of bison on Durham Ranch



Watch the Story on Yanasa TV

Durham Ranch is just one stop on the epic journey behind Native: The Prodigies of an Icon. As the crew travels across North America, they’re uncovering the real-world stories behind one of the most successful species restorations in history—and you can ride shotgun.

Catch all the behind-the-scenes action—including this episode at Durham Ranch—on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel. New videos drop weekly, featuring ranchers, tribal leaders, scientists, chefs, and a whole lot of buffalo.

From bison meat sticks in the camper to life-changing conversations under Wyoming skies, the story of Native isn’t just about what’s been saved—it’s about what we’re all still building.

Eat bison. Heal land. Fuel a movement.

And don’t forget to subscribe to Yanasa TV—the only place where burgers and biodiversity come together on camera.

Production Partners

Meet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.

Yanasa Ama Ventures, LLC

Grant Partner

National Buffalo Foundation

Platinum Sponsors

Great Range Premium Bison

Durham Ranch / Sierra Meat & Seafood Company

Tender Bison

National Buffalo Museum

Rangeland Premium Bison

Noble Premium Bison

Mosquito Park Enterprises LLC

Gold Sponsors

The Buffalo Wool Company

Texas Bison Association

Dakota Territory Buffalo Association

Heim Land & Bison

Dakota Pure Bison

Tesoro Ranch

777 Bison Ranch

Additional Sponsors & Partners

Herd Wear

National Bison Association

Show Your Support. Wear the Legacy.

Shop Native Film Gear at Yanasa Trading Co

The story of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon is more than a documentary—it's a movement to restore America’s most iconic species and reconnect people to the land, their food, and their heritage. Now, you can be part of that story.

From leather patch hats worn on the filming trail to limited-edition apparel inspired by the wild heart of the American prairie, Native Film Gear is designed for those who believe in conservation, culture, and courage.

Every purchase directly supports:

The ongoing production of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon

Outreach and education about regenerative agriculture

Efforts to protect and preserve North America's endangered grasslands

Shop now at Yanasa Trading Co and wear the mission that’s changing the story of American agriculture—one hoofprint at a time.

Native isn’t just a film. It’s a legacy. Let it live through you.