Charlie Rankin, founder of Yanasa TV and CFO of Meet My Neighbor Productions, has been featured in WRAL's recent article, “Months after Helene, NC farmers still struggle – but help is arriving by the truckload,” highlighting his instrumental role in aiding Western North Carolina farmers recovering from Hurricane Helene's devastation.WRAL.com

In the aftermath of the hurricane, which left many farms with eroded topsoil and sand-laden fields, Rankin coordinated the delivery of approximately 1,000 cubic yards of nutrient-rich compost from Goldston to affected farms. This initiative, a collaboration between Meet My Neighbor Productions, TRACTOR Food and Farms, and Brooks Contractors, aims to restore soil health and support local agriculture.WRAL.com

“By the end of this week, we’ll have moved about 1,000 cubic yards of compost from the Goldston area up to different farms in the mountains,” said Rankin.WRAL.com

