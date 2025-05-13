Colorado's Ballot Proposal Is a Trojan Horse for Land Seizure, Not Conservation
New Government Agency a plan to end farming, ranching, and private land ownership.
There’s something happening in Colorado that should send chills down the spine of every farmer, rancher, and private landowner in the American West. Under the noble-sounding banner of "wildlife biodiversity protection," a new ballot initiative is gaining traction—one that could obliterate private property rights, agricultural viability, and democratic governance in the state.
A Proposal Without Representation
At the heart of the proposal is the creation of a new governing body—the Wildlife and Ecosystem Conservation Commission (WECC). But here's the catch: not a single member of this commission can have any financial ties to agriculture, energy, or development. In other words, the very people whose livelihoods depend on land use will be silenced and excluded from the decision-making process about that land.
This unelected commission would wield sweeping authority to inspect, investigate, subpoena, and even refer landowners for prosecution. Farmers and ranchers who have cared for and conserved Colorado’s land for generations would be treated as intruders on their own property.
The Real Agenda: Control
Make no mistake—this is not about conservation. It’s about control. The WECC would be allowed to override local governments, halt rural development, and impose fines and penalties to fund its own operations. Even more alarming, 30% of these penalties would be funneled into land acquisition—allowing the state and its partners to buy up private land using the very fines they levied against landowners.
Colorado’s rural communities already face mounting pressure from urban majorities that neither understand nor appreciate the work it takes to produce food. This proposal escalates that pressure into a full-blown power grab.
Trojan Horse: Wildlife Corridors
Disguised as a conservation effort, the plan includes the creation of a "statewide wildlife corridor network." Once established, any land—public or private—near these corridors would be subject to strict new rules: fencing restrictions, buffer zones, ecological compliance plans, and annual government inspections. Even voluntary participation would come with regulatory shackles.
Sound familiar? Ranchers in Point Reyes, California, were promised long-term leases and conservation partnerships—only to be kicked off their land once environmentalists gained the upper hand.
The Dangers of Unelected Power
Perhaps the most dangerous part of the WECC proposal is its lack of accountability. None of its members would be elected. They’d be appointed by universities, policy groups, and environmental organizations. This strips power from voters and places it into the hands of ideologically driven bureaucrats with no connection to the land or its stewards.
This is an affront to democracy. It sets a precedent that private property can be governed by activists, not citizens. It weaponizes the legal system to financially bleed landowners dry. And it invites regulatory overreach under the guise of "science-based conservation."
We Must Say No—Loudly and Early
Colorado’s Wildlife and Biodiversity Protection Act is not just another policy—it is a roadmap for dismantling rural life. If this passes, it won’t stop at Colorado. Similar initiatives will pop up in other states, emboldened by success and funded by ideologues with little stake in the land they seek to control.
The agricultural community must act now. Speak up. Educate your neighbors. Expose the fine print. This isn’t about preserving nature—it’s about preserving power.
And for those of us watching from neighboring states, let this be a warning. What starts in Colorado could soon knock on your door. When unelected commissions begin to dictate how land is used, democracy has already begun to die.
Defend the right to farm. Defend the right to own. Defend the right to live free.
Video summary
A proposed Colorado committee and new government initiatives threaten private land ownership and agricultural livelihoods by imposing regulatory control under the guise of wildlife conservation and environmental protection.
A proposed Colorado committee seeks to regulate land use without input from farmers and ranchers, jeopardizing agriculture and private land ownership.
A proposed committee in Colorado, excluding farmers and ranchers, aims to control land use under the guise of conservation, threatening the future of farming, ranching, and private land ownership in the state.
The Speaker (Charlie Rankin) expresses reluctance to move to Colorado due to concerns about current issues, while sharing a personal anecdote about homeschooling and a family trip to the Outer Banks.
The Colorado Wildlife Biodiversity Protection Act threatens property rights and agricultural livelihoods by establishing an unelected commission with enforcement authority over private land under the pretext of wildlife conservation.
The Colorado Wildlife Biodiversity Protection Act threatens to undermine property rights and agricultural livelihoods in Colorado under the guise of wildlife conservation.
The Colorado Wildlife and Biodiversity Protection Act aims to establish an unelected commission that undermines property rights and lacks democratic accountability, threatening rural communities.
A newly appointed group with no ties to agriculture will have enforcement authority over land, including the power to inspect properties and prosecute landowners.
The establishment of the WECC aims to take over wildlife conservation functions from the potentially defunct CPW, raising concerns about increased government control over private land through the creation of statewide wildlife corridors.
New government program threatens farming and private land ownership by giving a commission control over land management and halting rural development under environmental pretenses.
The new program imposes strict oversight and control over farmers and landowners, effectively transferring land management to a commission with anti-agriculture interests.
The proposed ballot initiative would empower the WECC to override local government decisions and halt rural development and energy projects under the pretext of environmental protection.
A new government agency threatens private land ownership and rural development by imposing arbitrary fees and enabling radical groups to gain regulatory control over land.
The WECC will self-fund through fines and fees, allowing it to increase land acquisitions and penalties, ultimately facilitating the transfer of private land to state control.
A new bureaucratic agency with unelected officials can override elected officials and impose arbitrary fees, hindering rural development.
The Colorado Wildlife and Biodiversity Protection Act threatens private property rights by allowing radical groups to gain regulatory control over land through public-private partnerships and taxpayer support.
A new initiative seeks to undermine land ownership and farming through environmentally focused measures on the 2026 ballot, driven by powerful interests.
A new initiative aims to flood the 2026 ballot with environmentally focused measures that threaten land ownership and farming, driven by powerful interests rather than genuine concern for the economy or livelihoods.
A new Colorado agency aims to control land and undermine private ownership under the pretext of conservation, threatening democracy and effective farming practices.
A new government agency in Colorado seeks to gain control without elections, prioritizing authority over democracy while promoting wildlife and ecosystem conservation.
Government efforts to manage land and promote sustainability are ineffective compared to the proven practices of farmers and ranchers.
Efforts to undermine private land ownership and democratic rights under the guise of environmental protection are alarming and must be opposed.
