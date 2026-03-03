For decades, Connecticut told its farmers a simple story:

If you keep farming the land, the state will protect you from being taxed off of it.

That promise was embedded in PA 490, the state’s farmland, forest, and open-space assessment program. It was designed to shield working land from speculative development pressure by taxing it based on use, not on what a developer might someday pay for it.

In 2025, that promise nearly collapsed.