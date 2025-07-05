In the early hours of July 5th, beneath the normally tranquil canopy of cypress and oak along the Guadalupe River, Central Texas was transformed by one of the most catastrophic flash floods in its history. The calamity struck with little warning, upending the lives of hundreds—none more so than the girls and families of Camp Mystic, a revered summer camp nestled near the town of Hunt, Texas.

A Perfect Storm: How Disaster Unfolded

The storm that set this tragedy in motion began as remnants of Tropical Storm Barry. On the evening of July 4th and into the next morning, the system collided with moisture-laden air over the Texas Hill Country, unleashing torrents of rain. Within hours, Kerr County was inundated with 6 to 12 inches of rainfall—in some places, as much as 11 inches fell in under four hours.

The Hill Country’s signature limestone terrain, celebrated for its beauty, proved disastrous in the face of this deluge. Its rocky ground absorbed almost none of the rain; instead, the water raced unimpeded into creeks and rivers. Nowhere was the impact more dramatic than on the Guadalupe River, which surged more than 22 feet in less than an hour—a wall of water that swept away everything in its path.

“Nothing in living memory compares to the speed and violence of this flood,” said local emergency manager Carla Gomez. “One minute the banks were visible, the next the river was unrecognizable—raging, deadly, and swallowing whole cabins.”

A Summer Camp in Peril

Camp Mystic has, for nearly a century, welcomed girls from across Texas and beyond. Known for its close-knit, faith-based community, the camp is home to riverfront cabins, rope swings, and lifelong friendships. But on this holiday weekend, the very river that symbolizes Camp Mystic’s spirit turned into a torrent of destruction.

When the floodwaters hit, hundreds of campers and staff were caught off guard. In the chaos, at least 23 to 25 young girls were swept away or separated from their groups. The ages of those missing span from just 8 years old to college-aged counselors in their early 20s.

The losses have been devastating:

Confirmed fatalities include at least 27 people across the region, among them nine children and prominent camp staff.

Two campers, Renee Smajstrla, 8, and Janie Hunt, 9 , are among those confirmed dead.

The number of missing is fluctuating as search teams comb through debris, trees, and remote stretches of the river.

The names of missing campers and counselors include:

Hadley Hanna, 8

Eloise Peck, 9

Lila Bonner, 9

And others, all beloved daughters, sisters, and friends. Most are from Texas cities like Dallas, Houston, and Austin, though the camp draws families from across the South.

A Search Without Rest

Rescue efforts have marshaled a vast response: over 850 water rescues, 160 air evacuations, and the deployment of state, local, and federal agencies. Texas National Guard helicopters swept the floodplain at first light, while first responders and volunteers fanned out across the area.

Family members, some camped at reunification centers, wait for word—holding photos, trading stories, and clinging to hope. Many are using social media to amplify the search, posting flyers with the girls’ images and details.

The Roots of the Tragedy

The speed and scale of this flood, experts say, were both meteorological and man-made. The Hill Country, known as “Flash Flood Alley,” is inherently vulnerable due to its shallow soils and rapid runoff. But climate volatility and increasing land development along rivers have made events like this both more frequent and more dangerous.

Camp Mystic, founded in 1926, is deeply woven into Texas tradition. Each summer, it brings together up to 750 girls for a blend of outdoor adventure and spiritual growth. For many, this is a rite of passage—a place to build confidence, faith, and lifelong friendships. Its riverside location, however, left it tragically exposed to nature’s fury.

What Can Be Done?

As the region mourns and waits for news, communities across Texas and beyond are rallying to help:

Donations: The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country , Red Cross, and Salvation Army are collecting funds and supplies for evacuees and rescuers.

Spreading the Word: Families and authorities are asking the public to share missing persons alerts on social media and post flyers—especially in rural towns and highways.

Providing Shelter: Local churches, schools, and businesses in Kerrville and Hunt are opening doors to displaced families and volunteers.

Volunteerism: Medical personnel, counselors, and Spanish speakers are especially needed at reunification centers.

Above all, families ask for prayers, emotional support, and continued vigilance. As one mother at the reunification site said, “We need hope more than anything. Please don’t let the world forget our girls.”

Shattered Lives and an Unknown Toll

This disaster has shattered lives and exposed the raw power of Texas rivers. It has also brought out the best in neighbors, rescuers, and strangers who refuse to give up the search.

The final toll remains unknown. But the resolve of those searching—fueled by the memory and hope of the missing girls—endures.

As Central Texas faces the long road to recovery, the story of Camp Mystic will remain a searing reminder of both tragedy and resilience.

Texas Farmers and Ranchers Suffer Devastating Losses in Wake of Historic Floods

The flash floods that devastated the Texas Hill Country have also dealt a staggering blow to the region’s farmers and ranchers. As floodwaters surged through the Guadalupe River valley and surrounding lowlands, hundreds of livestock—including cattle and goats—were swept away or drowned. Many farms suffered catastrophic infrastructure damage: barns, feed stores, and equipment were destroyed or submerged, and entire stretches of fencing were flattened, leaving fields and livestock exposed. Bridges and rural roads washed out, isolating properties and making it nearly impossible for farmers to assess the full extent of their losses or begin cleanup and recovery. The torrential rainfall, which dropped up to 13 inches in some areas, also flattened hay fields and early summer crops, eroded valuable topsoil, and destroyed months’ worth of hard work. The economic toll is only beginning to be calculated, but with grazing land ruined and feed stocks lost, many producers are facing daunting costs for feed, fencing repairs, and livestock replacement. In the days following the disaster, local farmers have called on neighbors and the broader agricultural community for urgent aid—including feed, fencing materials, and volunteer assistance—to help manage the immediate aftermath and begin the long process of rebuilding. For many, the road to recovery will be long and filled with uncertainty, compounding the heartbreak already felt by families and the entire rural community.

