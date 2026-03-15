For years, farmers across America have watched the federal estate tax debate with a mixture of anxiety and confusion.

Some feared the exemption would collapse in 2026.

Others assumed Congress would eventually intervene.

In the end, Washington did act — but the story didn’t end there.

Under legislation signed in 2025, the federal estate tax exemption was increased again, reaching $15 million per individual beginning in 2026. For married couples, that means as much as $30 million can potentially pass to heirs before federal estate taxes apply.

On paper, that sounds like relief for farm families.

And in many cases, it is.

But talk to estate planners, agricultural lenders, or farm families going through generational transition, and you will hear a different story emerging.

Even with a higher exemption, the estate tax conversation is far from over in rural America.

Because the real challenge for farms is not always the tax itself.

It’s liquidity.