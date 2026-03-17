In modern agriculture, regulations rarely arrive as outright bans.

More often, they arrive as paperwork.

Forms.

Logs.

Tracking numbers.

Digital records.

Individually, each requirement seems reasonable. Together, they can reshape who participates in the food system.

That dynamic is now playing out through a major federal rule known as the Food Traceability Rule, created under the Food Safety Modernization Act and implemented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Often referred to simply as FSMA Rule 204, the regulation aims to dramatically improve the ability of investigators to trace contaminated food through the supply chain.

The goal is straightforward: when a foodborne illness outbreak occurs, regulators want to identify the source faster.

But as the rule moves closer to implementation, farmers and small food businesses are asking a different question:

When does traceability become a barrier to market access?