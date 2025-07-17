Every great road trip needs three things: unpredictable weather, a few questionably-timed bathroom breaks, and at least one night where plans go completely off the rails. For the crew filming Native: The Prodigies of an Icon, their journey west from Yellowstone National Park to Mission, South Dakota delivered all of that—and then some.

This wasn’t just a drive. It was a full-blown, buffalo-fueled odyssey across some of the most iconic and oddball destinations the American West has to offer.

The Land of Free Coffee and Jackalopes

First stop? Wall Drug.

If you’ve ever driven through South Dakota, you know the signs. They start hundreds of miles out—Wall Drug this, Wall Drug that, Free Ice Water! Five-Cent Coffee! Dinosaurs! Homemade Donuts! Cowboy Boots! There are more billboards than bison out there.

Of course, the crew had to stop.

What started as a quick detour turned into a full-on roadside pilgrimage. Cameras were rolling, treats were consumed, and the surreal blend of tourist trap meets Old West nostalgia proved irresistible.

It's not exactly buffalo habitat, but it is American history in its own delightfully weird way.

From Kitsch to Cliffs: The Vore Buffalo Jump

Next up, the tone shifted from kitschy to reverent at the Vore Buffalo Jump, a historic archeological site and one of the most important bison hunting locations used by Plains tribes centuries ago.

Standing at the rim of a massive natural sinkhole where Indigenous peoples once coordinated bison hunts that fed entire communities, the team took in the weight of what this land once meant—and what it still teaches us today.

Here, bones tell stories. Of sustenance. Of strategy. Of survival.

And for a documentary about the American bison, this was a sacred stop.

A Midnight Surprise in Mission

Fueled by caffeine, history, and a lot of bison jerky, the crew pushed eastward, finally arriving in Mission, South Dakota—in the dead of night.

They rolled into the designated campsite, ready to shut off their brains and their headlights. But there was just one problem…

Someone was already there.

Not just a neighboring tent, not just a camper in the wrong spot—someone was dead center in their site. Lights on. Gear spread. Like they'd booked it themselves.

So what do you do when your campsite gets crashed and the prairie’s gone pitch black?

You improvise.

One quick Google search, a few groggy phone calls, and some very polite knocking later, the crew found a late-night hotel. It wasn't exactly rustic, but it beat sleeping in the truck—or asking strangers to scoot over.

The Adventure Behind the Adventure

From Yellowstone’s bison herds to Wall Drug’s animatronic dinosaurs, from ancient kill sites to unexpected campsite squatters, the road to Mission wasn’t just scenic—it was cinematic.

For the team behind Native: The Prodigies of an Icon, these moments aren’t side stories—they're the connective tissue that brings the film to life. Because when you’re documenting the journey of an animal that shaped a continent, every step of your own journey matters too.





You can follow every unexpected twist, cultural deep-dive, and buffalo sighting on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel, where behind-the-scenes footage brings the making of Native to your screen every week.

And who knows? Maybe next time you hit the road, you’ll be looking out for bison bones, historical sinkholes, and the nearest hotel with midnight check-in.





