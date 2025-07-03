How Big Food’s Latest Scheme Threatens Farmers and Food Freedom
Why the Next Revolution in Protein Is Really Just a Power Grab—And What We Lose When We Trade Real Farms for Bioreactors
Food for the Few, Not the Many
Supermarket aisles overflowing with affordable meats, processed snacks, and exotic produce have become an emblem of modern abundance. On the surface, the industrial food system appears to be a triumph of technology and progress—feeding hundreds of millions and offering choices unthinkable to past generations. But behind the gloss of endless variety lies an uncomfortable truth: the modern food system has been engineered for the benefit of a shrinking few, not the nourishment or empowerment of the many.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yanasa TV to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.