Food for the Few, Not the Many

Supermarket aisles overflowing with affordable meats, processed snacks, and exotic produce have become an emblem of modern abundance. On the surface, the industrial food system appears to be a triumph of technology and progress—feeding hundreds of millions and offering choices unthinkable to past generations. But behind the gloss of endless variety lies an uncomfortable truth: the modern food system has been engineered for the benefit of a shrinking few, not the nourishment or empowerment of the many.