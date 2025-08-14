Most interviews don’t start in the middle of a tropical storm. But when you're chasing one of the world's most compelling voices in regenerative agriculture and environmental restoration, you drive through torrential rain, dodge flood warnings, and roll your cameras no matter what.

From North Carolina to the far reaches of South Florida, the team behind Native: The Prodigies of an Icon made that journey—through the winds and warnings of what would become Tropical Storm —to sit down with a man who has spent over seventy years trying to warn the world of an oncoming storm far greater than any hurricane.

His name is Allan Savory. And what he has to say may be uncomfortable, may be controversial, but it’s also—undeniably—true.

A Voice Condemned by the Comfortable

Savory, now in his eighties, doesn’t speak like a man with something to prove. He speaks like a man who’s seen what happens when no one listens.

“I think we’re destroying our habitat now so rapidly,” he says, calmly. “I don’t think young people have got the time.”

This isn't alarmism. It’s a grounded observation from someone who’s worked in every corner of the globe, from Zimbabwe to the American West, watching deserts spread and grasslands vanish. And while university professors have dismissed him—some even publicly condemning his ideas—Savory stands on ground he’s seen restored. Land once thought dead, now green and living, thanks to holistic, regenerative management.

He compares the academic backlash to Galileo’s persecution.

“Anytime you bring a new insight that challenges what experts believe, you’re a threat,” he says. “But that’s not science. That’s tradition in disguise.”

Why the Way We Decide Is Destroying Us

The heart of Savory’s insight is not just about grazing patterns or soil microbes. It’s about how we make decisions—as individuals, families, communities, and nations.

“Every decision you’ve made in your life,” he explains, “was to meet a need, a desire, or solve a problem. But when we reduce complex issues like climate change or immigration to just those things, we create unintended consequences.”

The solution? Holistic decision-making. A practice of creating a clear vision of the life you want—your values, your future, your legacy—and then making decisions in that broader context.

“The reason for your decision is not the context. That’s the mistake humanity keeps making.”

The Role of Regenerative Agriculture

Though the conversation grew philosophical, it remained grounded—literally. Savory believes the path to saving humanity may lie beneath our feet.

“You’re filming good practices of people in the regenerative agriculture movement,” he told the Native crew. “You’ll do more than you know for mankind if you can just get this out somehow.”

From bison grazing in Florida to cattle-managed grasslands in Africa, Savory’s message is simple: ecosystems can be healed—but only if we manage them the way nature intended.

Grazing animals, once cast as enemies of the environment, are now understood as essential to soil health, biodiversity, and carbon capture—when managed properly. Regenerative agriculture isn’t just a method. It’s a mindset.

A Future Worth Choosing

In one of the interview’s most emotional moments, Savory reflects on the despair he sometimes feels.

“I get so despondent. I understand why old buffalo bulls lie alone.”

It’s a quiet admission, but one that echoes with meaning. Even as the world continues to ignore the warnings, there’s still time for those willing to listen, to learn, and to act.

Savory doesn’t want admiration. He wants action. He wants families to talk about their legacy. He wants governments to plan beyond election cycles. He wants every person—scientist, farmer, policymaker, student—to ask: what will this mean for my great-grandchildren’s great-grandchildren?

Because that’s the question that changes everything.

This wasn’t just another interview for the Native crew. It was a reckoning. A reminder that saving the planet isn’t about waiting for better technology or stronger policies—it’s about rethinking how we make decisions in every corner of our lives.

And if that sounds too big, just remember: even in a storm, a camera rolling on the truth is a step toward the light.

Follow the full journey and more from Native: The Prodigies of an Icon on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel. Because sometimes the voice that can help save the world is the one they tried to silence.

Full Interview Coming Soon!

Production Partners

Meet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.

Yanasa Ama Ventures, LLC

Grant Partner

National Buffalo Foundation

Platinum Sponsors

Great Range Premium Bison

Durham Ranch / Sierra Meat & Seafood Company

Tender Bison

National Buffalo Museum

Rangeland Premium Bison

Noble Premium Bison

Mosquito Park Enterprises LLC

Gold Sponsors

The Buffalo Wool Company

Texas Bison Association

Dakota Territory Buffalo Association

Heim Land & Bison

Dakota Pure Bison

Tesoro Ranch

777 Bison Ranch

Additional Sponsors & Partners

Herd Wear

National Bison Association

Show Your Support. Wear the Legacy.

Shop Native Film Gear at Yanasa Trading Co

The story of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon is more than a documentary—it's a movement to restore America’s most iconic species and reconnect people to the land, their food, and their heritage. Now, you can be part of that story.

From leather patch hats worn on the filming trail to limited-edition apparel inspired by the wild heart of the American prairie, Native Film Gear is designed for those who believe in conservation, culture, and courage.

Every purchase directly supports:

The ongoing production of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon

Outreach and education about regenerative agriculture

Efforts to protect and preserve North America's endangered grasslands

Shop now at Yanasa Trading Co and wear the mission that’s changing the story of American agriculture—one hoofprint at a time.

Native isn’t just a film. It’s a legacy. Let it live through you.