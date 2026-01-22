It Starts Today
Pre-Sales Are Live for Native: The Prodigies of an Icon – Part One: Keystone
Today isn’t just a release date.
It’s a line in the sand.
Because Native: The Prodigies of an Icon – Part One: Keystone is not another wildlife documentary you half-watch in the background. It is a deliberate, grounded, boots-on-the-land film about what actually holds ecosystems together—and who has quietly carried that responsibility for generations.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is the film we were told didn’t exist anymore.
And today, you can own it.
Why Keystone Matters — Right Now
The word keystone gets thrown around a lot. In policy papers. In grant proposals. In buzzwords stripped of meaning.
This film puts the meaning back.
The American bison is not a mascot. Not a symbol. Not a relic.
It is a living, breathing keystone species—one that shaped grasslands, soil, water cycles, wildlife diversity, and human culture long before the modern world tried to “manage” nature from a distance.
Keystone shows:
How bison actually function on the land
Why removal broke ecosystems
Why restoration doesn’t work without people who know the land
Why ranchers and land stewards—not institutions—kept bison alive
No narration from a glass tower.
No rewilding fantasy.
No anti-human mythology.
Just truth, filmed where it still exists.
BUY NOW AT YANASA TRADING CO.
(Pre-Order DVD's Ship AFTER Film Festival Run/Screenings.)
https://yanasatradingco.com/products/native-the-prodigies-of-an-icon-part-1-keystone
This Is Not Streaming Filler. It’s a Physical Record.
We chose DVD on purpose.
Because streaming platforms edit, bury, demonetize, and erase stories like this all the time. Algorithms decide what survives. Contracts decide what disappears.
A DVD does something different.
It says:
This story cannot be quietly removed.
When you purchase Keystone on DVD, you are:
Supporting independent, farmer- and rancher-backed filmmaking
Preserving a permanent, unaltered record
Funding future chapters of the Native series
Helping keep this story outside institutional control
This isn’t nostalgia.
It’s resilience.
What You’re Buying
Native: The Prodigies of an Icon – Part One: Keystone (DVD) includes:
Feature-length documentary
Cinematic, field-driven storytelling
Real land, real animals, real people
No corporate underwriting
No activist scripting
No agenda beyond accuracy
This is a foundation piece—the first chapter of a larger body of work that will continue to challenge the narratives shaping land use, conservation, and food systems today.
Who This Film Is For
This film is for:
Ranchers and farmers tired of being erased
Conservationists who understand stewardship over symbolism
Educators who want something real to show students
Families who believe land matters
Anyone who feels something important is being lost—and wants proof it doesn’t have to be
If you’ve ever looked at the land and thought, “Someone doesn’t understand this place,”—this film is for you.
Pre-Sales Open Today
Pre-orders are now live through Yanasa Trading Co.
Pre-Order DVD's Ship AFTER Festival Run/Screenings..
Buying now directly supports:
Final production and mastering
Physical distribution outside streaming gatekeepers
Continued filming for Parts Two and Three
Independent storytelling rooted in rural America
This Is How Stories Survive
Not through likes.
Not through trends.
But through people who choose to carry them forward.
If bison are a keystone species—
then truth is a keystone story.
And today, it starts with you.
