Today isn’t just a release date.

It’s a line in the sand.

Because Native: The Prodigies of an Icon – Part One: Keystone is not another wildlife documentary you half-watch in the background. It is a deliberate, grounded, boots-on-the-land film about what actually holds ecosystems together—and who has quietly carried that responsibility for generations.

This is the film we were told didn’t exist anymore.

And today, you can own it.

Why Keystone Matters — Right Now

The word keystone gets thrown around a lot. In policy papers. In grant proposals. In buzzwords stripped of meaning.

This film puts the meaning back.

The American bison is not a mascot. Not a symbol. Not a relic.

It is a living, breathing keystone species—one that shaped grasslands, soil, water cycles, wildlife diversity, and human culture long before the modern world tried to “manage” nature from a distance.

Keystone shows:

How bison actually function on the land

Why removal broke ecosystems

Why restoration doesn’t work without people who know the land

Why ranchers and land stewards—not institutions—kept bison alive

No narration from a glass tower.

No rewilding fantasy.

No anti-human mythology.

Just truth, filmed where it still exists.

(Pre-Order DVD's Ship AFTER Film Festival Run/Screenings.)

This Is Not Streaming Filler. It’s a Physical Record.

We chose DVD on purpose.

Because streaming platforms edit, bury, demonetize, and erase stories like this all the time. Algorithms decide what survives. Contracts decide what disappears.

A DVD does something different.

It says:

This story cannot be quietly removed.

When you purchase Keystone on DVD, you are:

Supporting independent, farmer- and rancher-backed filmmaking

Preserving a permanent, unaltered record

Funding future chapters of the Native series

Helping keep this story outside institutional control

This isn’t nostalgia.

It’s resilience.

What You’re Buying

Native: The Prodigies of an Icon – Part One: Keystone (DVD) includes:

Feature-length documentary

Cinematic, field-driven storytelling

Real land, real animals, real people

No corporate underwriting

No activist scripting

No agenda beyond accuracy

This is a foundation piece—the first chapter of a larger body of work that will continue to challenge the narratives shaping land use, conservation, and food systems today.

Who This Film Is For

This film is for:

Ranchers and farmers tired of being erased

Conservationists who understand stewardship over symbolism

Educators who want something real to show students

Families who believe land matters

Anyone who feels something important is being lost—and wants proof it doesn’t have to be

If you’ve ever looked at the land and thought, “Someone doesn’t understand this place,”—this film is for you.

Pre-Sales Open Today

Pre-orders are now live through Yanasa Trading Co.

Pre-Order DVD's Ship AFTER Festival Run/Screenings.

Buying now directly supports:

Final production and mastering

Physical distribution outside streaming gatekeepers

Continued filming for Parts Two and Three

Independent storytelling rooted in rural America

This Is How Stories Survive

Not through likes.

Not through trends.

But through people who choose to carry them forward.

If bison are a keystone species—

then truth is a keystone story.

And today, it starts with you.