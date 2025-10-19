Kansas Proposes New Water Rules: What Farmers and Ranchers Need to Know
New Kansas water rules aim to simplify impairment claims and add flexibility to groundwater management — changes that could bring both relief and new responsibilities for farmers and ranchers.
This month, the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is holding a public hearing on proposed updates to state water regulations. The changes could influence how water rights disputes are resolved and how groundwater is managed across Local Enhanced Management Areas (LEMAs).
