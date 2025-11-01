The question isn’t whether to protect neighborhoods; it’s whether a tightly conditioned, small-scale plant can coexist and actually strengthen the community.

When McHenry County, Illinois approved a conditional-use permit for a small slaughterhouse outside Woodstock, it touched every nerve in the modern food debate. Neighbors worried about odor, wells, traffic and property values. Farm families saw something else: a chance to replace lost kill-slots, shorten haul distances, stabilize 4-H and custom processing, and keep more food dollars circulating locally. The county board, after months of scrutiny and a 13–5 vote, decided to say yes—with conditions.