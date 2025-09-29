Ninth Circuit reaffirms Clean Water Act carve-out for irrigated agriculture — and why it matters on the ground
Ninth Circuit preserves irrigation-return-flow exemption
A federal appeals court has upheld a cornerstone protection for Western agriculture, ruling that irrigation return flows remain exempt from federal Clean Water Act (CWA) permits so long as they don’t include additional point-source discharges unrelated to crop production. The decision preserves decades of practice for farms and water districts while clarifying where the exemption begins and ends.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yanasa TV to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.