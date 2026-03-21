Oregon is doing two things at the same time—and if you’re a farmer, rancher, or anyone whose livelihood depends on water, you should treat this as a flashing red dashboard light.

First, the state is modernizing and accelerating the water-right process, changing how protests work, how quickly proposed decisions become final, and how contested cases move through the system. Some of these changes took effect January 1, 2026, with additional rule changes scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Second, irrigators and water managers recently scored a major legal victory that knocked out a high-profile temperature-based Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL)—a Clean Water Act planning mechanism that treats water temperature as a pollutant requiring regulatory control.

Those sound like separate stories.

They are not.

Together they form a new operating environment where water access, water transfers, and water-quality obligations can shift quickly, sometimes without the kind of prolonged public fights rural communities usually rely on to catch policy changes before they land.

In short:

Oregon is rewriting the rules of water governance while the courts are still deciding how those rules can be used.