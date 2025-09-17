Queensland’s Phantom Water Fees: How a $38 Million Tech Flop Became Every Farmer’s Burden
Bureaucratic Bungle Forces Queensland Irrigators to Shoulder Skyrocketing Water Costs, Sparking Outrage—and New Fears for Australia’s Food Security
For Queensland’s irrigators, July 2025 brought a rude awakening: water prices are surging by as much as 60% for some growers. But these increases aren’t just about supply or drought—they’re rooted in a failed government IT project that never delivered, yet is now being “recovered” from the very farmers it was meant to serve.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yanasa TV to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.