Tucked away in the rolling countryside, Trinity Bison Ranch isn't your typical getaway. It’s a place where wild bison roam just outside your window, your luxury cabin is a restored train caboose, and the laughter of children meeting goats and llamas blends seamlessly with the distant call of a turkey. It's part adventure, part education, part family heritage—and all heart.

This video marks the very first pilot episode of the Meet My Neighbor Productions Farm Series, an inspiring new documentary initiative that celebrates the heart of rural America. Through immersive storytelling and real-world experiences, the series brings viewers face-to-face with the families, farms, and innovative practices shaping the future of agriculture. In this debut episode, we visit Trinity Bison Ranch, a one-of-a-kind agri-tourism destination where bison, caboose cabins, and hands-on education come together to reconnect people with the land, the animals, and each other.



This is agri-tourism reimagined.

Founded by a retired couple with a dream and a strong family work ethic, Trinity Bison Ranch is the living embodiment of what happens when innovation, agriculture, and imagination come together. What began as a modest bison operation has transformed into Buffalo Creek Vacations, a bustling 65-acre destination packed with charm, purpose, and unforgettable experiences.

The Birth of a Bison Dream

“We wanted something made in America,” says the founder, reflecting on his decision to raise bison. “Truly an American animal.”

After retiring and moving south in search of a more temperate climate, the family purchased the property and began raising bison. But this was never just about livestock—it was about legacy. As the bison herd grew, so did their vision for something unique that could both support the ranch and share it with others.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary: hand-built cabins, renovated cabooses turned into full-fledged luxury suites, petting zoos, hiking trails, a model train exhibit, and educational experiences all rolled into one unforgettable destination.

Caboose Cabins: A Luxury Stay on the Rails

The shining gem of the ranch’s lodging experience is the caboose cabins—actual train cars, each weighing up to 55,000 pounds, painstakingly transported by truck and crane to the ranch and then lovingly transformed into cozy, upscale rentals.

Complete with wood-burning fireplaces, game rooms, hot tubs, fully outfitted kitchens, and even Thanksgiving-ready cookware, these cabins aren’t just places to sleep—they’re part of the adventure.

From the MoPac caboose to a military troop sleeper, each unit offers not only comfort but a story. Positioned to overlook the bison corral, guests can sip their morning coffee while watching America’s most iconic mammals graze peacefully just yards away.

The “Bison Escape” and Petting Zoo: Learning Through Experience

Every morning at 9:30, guests gather for what the ranch lovingly calls the “Bison Escape”—a safe, guided experience where visitors feed oats to the bison, learn about their behaviors, and experience the gentle wildness of these magnificent animals.

“They hear the tractor,” the owner says with a smile, “and no matter where they are on the property, they come running.”

But the educational journey doesn’t end with bison. The ranch also features a petting zoo with horses, goats, turkeys, rabbits, birds, and even a rare “misty”—a hybrid of a male llama and a female alpaca. Kids light up as they meet the animals, many for the first time. It's hands-on education that sticks.

Family Built, Family Run, Family Loved

Everything at Trinity Bison Ranch has been built with family at its core. Literally.

The log cabins were constructed by hand with help from their children. The interiors were outfitted by the matriarch and daughter, creating homey, welcoming spaces with personalized touches. Many of the building materials were harvested right from the property itself.

Even the model train layout was born out of the family’s love of railroads, further tying into the train-themed charm that permeates the ranch.

“We like to always provide a rental unit that someone’s really going to remember,” says the founder. “Something they’ll look back on and say—Remember that time we stayed in a train car and watched bison from the porch?”

More Than Just a Getaway—A Connection Restored

In an era where many children think food comes from a grocery store and have never stood face to face with a farm animal, Trinity Bison Ranch is restoring the connection between people and the land.

Guests not only relax and have fun—they learn. They experience. They leave changed.

Whether it's feeding bison, hiking scenic trails, or celebrating a birthday in the BC Party Caboose, every moment spent here is filled with meaning. And that, perhaps, is what makes this place so special.

It’s not just about lodging or tourism. It’s about legacy, stewardship, and memory-making. It's about creating a place where people from all walks of life can rediscover the joy of simplicity, the wonder of nature, and the importance of agriculture.

The Future on the Horizon

With eight rental properties already in operation and two more cabooses and a renovated tobacco barn in the works, the family shows no signs of slowing down. They’ve built a foundation—quite literally—on passion and hard work.

“We don’t get paid much, but we love what we do,” they say. “We put our heart and soul into these places.”

And it shows. From the hand-crafted detail of each cabin to the carefully curated guest experience, Trinity Bison Ranch isn’t just building cabins—it’s building community, one visit at a time.

