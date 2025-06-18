Ranching Legacy vs. Gigawatts: Mike Stephens Takes on Wyoming’s Pronghorn H₂ Project
A multigenerational Wyoming rancher challenges a billion-dollar wind and hydrogen project, raising questions about political influence, environmental oversight, and the true cost of clean energy.
When Mike Stephens filed a lawsuit to stop a $1.7 billion wind and hydrogen project from overtaking his family’s 113-year-old ranchland, he didn’t just take on a developer—he challenged the entire political and financial machine driving Wyoming’s energy future. What’s really behind the fast-tracked approval of Pronghorn H₂? Follow the money, and the story gets a lot more complicated.
