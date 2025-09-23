A record wave of UK farm closures, looming inheritance-tax changes, subsidy whiplash, and labor bottlenecks are reshaping Britain’s countryside. Across the Atlantic, U.S. farms face their own squeeze—from the estate-tax “sunset” to water rules, animal-housing mandates, and rising guest-worker wages. The result is the same story in two accents: fewer farms, tighter margins, and ripples across rural economies.