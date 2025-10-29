I’m not in the business of rewriting nature. I believe in working with the land—or getting out of its way. But engineered microbes are already in our fields, and pretending they aren’t won’t protect our soil or our families. So let’s face this head-on: spell out the risks, demand real oversight, and ask for proof before the living soil becomes a permanent experiment. This isn’t a call to panic—it’s a call to accountability, before it’s too late.



Companies are gene-editing bacteria to fix nitrogen at crop roots and selling them as “microbial fertilizers.” The promise is less synthetic N and cleaner water. The unanswered questions are ecosystem persistence, gene flow, and oversight. Here’s a grounded look at the science, the scale, and the gaps.