As of today, dramatic headlines are saying that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) “will end November 1st” if the federal government remains shut down. While the language may be alarmist, there is a serious risk behind it—one that affects tens of millions of Americans who rely on food assistance.

What’s going on?

SNAP supports about 41.7 million people each month — about 12.3% of U.S. residents — receiving benefits in FY 2024.

The ongoing federal budget stalemate (the U.S. government entered a shutdown on October 1, 2025) means that many annual appropriations bills haven’t been passed.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter to states warning: “If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals.”

Some websites and social media are warning of possible “riots” or public unrest if benefits vanish—though credible evidence for widespread riots remains speculative.

Why is this “ending” when SNAP is considered mandatory?

In simple terms: yes, SNAP is a mandatory entitlement (eligibility and benefit rules are set in law), but the money to pay out benefits still requires annual appropriations and administrative operations. Here’s how that breaks down in plain language:

The law says: “If you meet the income and other rules, you are eligible.”

But each month those benefits must be issued (via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards etc.). That operational and funding flow is tied to current fiscal year budget authority.

During a shutdown, although benefits already scheduled may proceed, the USDA may lack legal authority or budget routing to load new benefits for the next cycle (November) because states’ submission of data and vendors’ payments depend on funding lines.

Thus, while SNAP is technically “mandatory,” in practice the funding and mechanics are vulnerable if Congress doesn’t pass appropriation measures or continuing resolutions.

But there’s reason for calm

The big caveat: a full stop of SNAP is very unlikely . Historically, Congress and the administration avoid letting food-assistance programs collapse entirely due to political and humanitarian risks.

The USDA has options and contingency reserves (though limited) and states can enact short-term bridging.

Therefore, while disruptions (delays, smaller benefits) are plausible if the shutdown drags on, a permanent cut off is extremely unlikely.

Looking at the Bigger Problem

How many Americans depend on SNAP?

About 12.3% of U.S. residents received SNAP benefits in FY 2024.

The share varies widely by state (for example: as high as ~21.2% in New Mexico, as low as ~4.8% in Utah).

What about rural / non-metro areas?

Research shows that households in non-metropolitan (rural) counties have higher participation rates than those in metropolitan counties. A 2014 study found ~14.6% of rural households receiving SNAP vs. ~10.9% for metro areas.

Another analysis says rural participation ~16% compared to ~13% in metro counties.

These higher rates reflect the economic realities: rural areas generally have lower incomes, higher poverty, older populations, and fewer job opportunities.

Why are so many Americans in “open country” on SNAP?

It may seem paradoxical: “If I live in rural land, can’t I just grow my food?” In practice, many things limit that:

Land may exist but not usable soil , or may be shaded, rocky, or water-poor.

Many households lack tools, time, or physical ability (especially older adults, or disabled persons) to farm/garden at scale.

Some live in mobile homes or small plots without land tenure or zoning rights to grow substantial food.

Even those who garden still rely on SNAP for staples they cannot produce themselves (milk, meat, grain, oil, etc.).

Meanwhile, the modern rural economy has changed: even “farm country” has seen consolidation of farms , mechanization, fewer family farms, and a collapse of small-local food systems. That means fewer people subsisting via small-scale agriculture.

Also, many rural households are part of service economies, commuting jobs, low-wage manufacturing, or aging retirement incomes—not growing all their food themselves.

What has happened to rural America?

Population declines/“rural flight” – young people often move to cities for opportunities.

Aging populations, less economic diversification, fewer local institutions (schools, hospitals) and less infrastructure.

Food access issues: Despite being near farmland, many rural areas are considered “food deserts” in terms of grocery store access , affordable healthy food, and transportation.

Farm consolidation / agribusiness dominance has meant fewer small farms, less local control, and local economies suffering.

All these factors combine to create high vulnerability: low incomes + less access + fewer alternate supports → higher SNAP participation rates in rural settings.

What Could Be Done / What To Consider

Given this situation, here are suggestions for how to address both the immediate SNAP risk and the broader structural issues:

Short-Term Safeguards Congress should move quickly to pass a stop-gap funding resolution (or full appropriation) to ensure uninterrupted SNAP benefits.

States and USDA should activate contingency plans and communicate clearly with recipients about what to expect (delays, benefit size) so panic doesn’t spread. Strengthen Rural Food Systems Expand support for small and medium farms/ranches (not just large agribusiness) so more Americans can participate in local food production, which can reduce reliance on assistance.

Improve infrastructure: processing facilities, cold-storage, distribution networks in rural regions so local produce becomes viable economically.

Provide grants or low-interest loans for small growers, community gardens, and cooperative food hubs to increase local supply of fresh food. Build Local Economic Opportunity Diversify rural economies beyond traditional agriculture: value-added processing, agro-tourism, renewable energy, remote work hubs.

Encourage market access for rural producers (farmers’ markets, CSA programs, regional supply chains) so growing food can translate into viable income—not just subsistence. Tailor SNAP and Nutrition Support for Rural Reality Improve access to SNAP in rural areas: mobile application units, tele-certification, transport subsidies for food purchases.

Link SNAP with job training and small-farm entrepreneurship programs for willing participants—so benefit receipt can be a bridge to self-sufficiency, not a trap.

Encourage “grow-some, buy-some” models: where SNAP recipients are supported to grow part of their food and purchase the rest, combining independence and assistance. Policy & Funding Alignment Revisit USDA policies that favor consolidated commodity agriculture and see how to shift incentives toward smaller, local producers (this may reduce supply-chain fragility and create more jobs).

Ensure that budget appropriations treat SNAP funding as a high priority given its social and economic role—avoid last-minute shutdown brinkmanship that puts basic food security at risk.

Yes — the idea that “12% of Americans” rely on SNAP and that benefits might be disrupted is a startling combination. It underscores how many families—urban and especially rural—live with narrow margins. While the headlines about “SNAP ending November 1” are alarmist, the underlying risk is real. The good news: it’s likely the shutdown will not drag beyond November without a fix—but the scenario raises a broader question: Why are so many folks in rural areas, where food could theoretically be grown, still dependent on this kind of assistance?

Resolving that question means more than emergency funding—it means rethinking how we organize rural economies, food systems, and opportunity.