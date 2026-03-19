For most Americans, federal farm policy sounds like a conversation about subsidies or crop insurance.

But buried inside the structure of farm programs is one of the most powerful land-use policies in the United States.

It’s called Swampbuster.

Few outside agriculture know the name. Yet the rule determines how farmers manage wetlands across millions of acres of farmland.

In 2025, that rule faced one of its most serious legal challenges in decades when an agricultural landowner — CTM Holdings — filed a constitutional case questioning how Swampbuster operates.

A federal judge ultimately dismissed the challenge in May 2025, leaving the program intact for now.

But the legal arguments raised in the case are far from settled.

Because the dispute exposed a deeper question about American agricultural policy:

How much control can the federal government exert over private land through farm programs?