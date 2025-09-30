The Texas Supreme Court has handed down a first-of-its-kind ruling on who owns “produced water,” the salty, often contaminated fluid that comes up with oil and gas. In Cactus Water Services, LLC v. COG Operating, LLC, decided June 27, 2025, the Court held that produced water is oil-and-gas waste and, when leases are silent, it belongs to the mineral lessee—the operator—not the surface owner. The opinion, authored for a unanimous court, resolves years of uncertainty and instantly reshapes bargaining leverage on ranches across the Permian and beyond.