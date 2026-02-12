The Case That Could Break Big Meat’s Black Box
Why the DOJ’s fight with Agri Stats matters long before a verdict
There are no whistleblowers on camera.
No leaked emails splashed across cable news.
No meat shortages at the grocery store—yet.
But deep inside a federal courtroom, the U.S. Department of Justice is attempting something it hasn’t successfully done in decades: crack open the information system that quietly governs how America’s largest meat companies compete—or don’t.
At the center of the case is not Tyson, JBS, or Cargill.
It’s a data company most consumers have never heard of.
Agri Stats.