There are no whistleblowers on camera.

No leaked emails splashed across cable news.

No meat shortages at the grocery store—yet.

But deep inside a federal courtroom, the U.S. Department of Justice is attempting something it hasn’t successfully done in decades: crack open the information system that quietly governs how America’s largest meat companies compete—or don’t.

At the center of the case is not Tyson, JBS, or Cargill.

It’s a data company most consumers have never heard of.

Agri Stats.