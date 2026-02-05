The Cloud Is Draining the Great Lakes: How AI’s Thirst Could End Farming as We Know It
They told us the future would be digital — not dehydrated.
While farmers along the Great Lakes are trying to squeeze another inch of rain from the clouds, the world’s biggest tech companies are literally siphoning the same water to keep their artificial intelligence cool. And in a twisted irony of progress, the race to train smarter machines might just be dumbing down agriculture — by drying it out.