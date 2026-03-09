The Coming Water Collision: Sydney’s AI Boom Is Running on the Same Taps That Feed the Hawkesbury Food Bowl
Sydney wants AI jobs, server farms, and a Western Sydney ‘Aerotropolis’—but it’s signing those deals on the same water account that keeps the Hawkesbury food bowl alive.
If you want to understand the next major choke point in the global food chain, don’t look to the drought-stricken ranches of Texas or the irrigation fights in California’s Central Valley. Look to Sydney—yes, cosmopolitan, coastal, café-sipping Sydney—where a quiet land rush is unfolding in the western suburbs.
Not for farmland.
Not for housing.
For data centres.