There is no raid.

No cease-and-desist letter.

No headline with a crying farmer standing next to a field of unharvested crops.

And yet, one federal court order—already issued, still evolving—has the potential to unravel labor plans across U.S. agriculture without a single enforcement agent ever setting foot on a farm.

Most producers haven’t heard of the case. Many who have assume it’s political noise. Some believe it only affects “big ag.” Others are confident that because they followed the rules, they’re insulated.

That confidence may be misplaced.

Because this fight isn’t about whether you complied.

It’s about whether the rules you complied with still legally exist.

And when labor enforcement finally does arrive—months or even years from now—this litigation will be the document agencies point to when they say: “The rules changed.”