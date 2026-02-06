The Great Farmland Grab: Why America’s Foreign-Ownership Crackdown Isn’t Xenophobia—It’s Survival
Inside the Land War Reshaping Rural America—and the Battle to Keep Our Soil in American Hands.
If you want to understand why half the country is suddenly talking about foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, don’t start in Washington. Don’t start with the think tanks, and don’t start with the debaters on cable news. Start instead with a young couple standing at the edge of a county auction, watching a farm they prayed they could afford sell to an LLC with a Cayman Islands mailing address.