The Hidden Cost of Growth: How Northern Colorado’s Aquifer Project May Threaten Agriculture
Northern Colorado’s Deep-Water Project Promises Growth—But Could Leave Farmers High and Dry
As Northern Colorado drills deeper to quench its urban thirst, the true cost may be buried in the fields—where farmers risk losing the water beneath their feet. What happens when the race to build homes collides with the struggle to grow food? Our full investigation reveals how a celebrated aquifer project could quietly destabilize agriculture, drive up costs for rural families, and deepen America’s growing divide between city and soil.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yanasa TV to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.