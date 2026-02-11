Nothing has been shut down.

No inspectors have arrived at the gate.

No fines have been issued under the new rule.

And yet, the federal government has already rewritten the enforcement framework for a major segment of the U.S. horse industry.

It’s just not enforcing it—yet.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service finalized sweeping changes to how the Horse Protection Act is enforced, promising to end decades of controversy over soring in gaited horses. The rule was billed as definitive, science-based, and long overdue.

Then came the lawsuits.

Then came congressional pressure.

Then came the pause.

Today, the rule exists on paper, inspectors are being trained on it, and industry guidance has quietly shifted—but formal enforcement is stuck in regulatory limbo.

That limbo is where the real risk lives.