On January 22, 2025, the District Court of The Hague ruled that the Dutch state must achieve its statutory 2030 nitrogen target: by December 31, 2030, at least 50% of nitrogen-sensitive Natura 2000 areas must be below the “critical load” threshold. If it fails, the state pays €10 million to Greenpeace. Crucially, the order is immediately enforceable (even if appealed), and the government must prioritize the most degraded sites when crafting measures. Both sides were given six weeks to appeal, but compliance pressure starts now.