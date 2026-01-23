They Don’t Argue Forever. They File

The Project: Boardman-to-Hemingway (B2H) Transmission Line

The Developer: Idaho Power (with partners)

What’s at Stake and Who Loses: Private farmland, ranchland, and homesteads across Idaho and Oregon

The Status is Urgent: Active litigation; landowners are fighting access, surveys, and condemnation

The Knock at the Gate

It doesn’t start with a bulldozer. It starts with a letter.

Survey crews. Access requests. A map with a thick red line drawn straight through someone else’s livelihood. Landowners along the proposed Boardman-to-Hemingway route describe the same sequence: polite paperwork first, pressure second, and—if you don’t comply—eminent domain as the final act.

This isn’t theory. It’s happening now.

There’s a word doing a lot of work in these cases. Critical. Once a project is labeled critical: Timelines speed up, Review narrows, Objections are framed as obstruction

What Is B2H?

The Boardman-to-Hemingway (B2H) project is a 500-kV high-voltage transmission line designed to move electricity across the Pacific Northwest—linking power markets and feeding growing demand tied to data centers, urban growth, and renewable integration.

The public pitch is familiar:

Reliability

Grid resilience

Clean energy integration

The private reality for landowners is simpler:

Towers

Easements

Permanent restrictions on how land can be used—forever

The Legal Lever: Eminent Domain

Here’s the part rarely explained to the public.

Transmission developers don’t need to buy your land outright. They need easements—legal rights to cross, build, maintain, and restrict. If negotiations stall, condemnation becomes the “solution.”

In plain English:

If your land is the most efficient route, your consent is optional.

Landowners fighting B2H argue that:

Routing decisions prioritize cost and convenience , not community impact

Alternatives exist but are dismissed as “less efficient”

Once surveys are allowed, the process snowballs toward condemnation

This is why so many fights happen before a single pole goes in the ground.

Why Farmers and Ranchers Are the Shortcut

Transmission lines don’t like obstacles:

Dense cities = expensive

Suburbs = politically messy

Industrial zones = already crowded

Working land, on the other hand, is:

Open

Linear

Politically diffuse

Which means farms and ranches become the default corridors—not because they’re empty, but because they’re easier to override.

And once an easement is recorded:

Building is restricted

Financing can change

Property value can drop

Generational plans are altered permanently

“Critical Infrastructure” as a Magic Phrase

B2H is not unique. It’s part of a nationwide surge in transmission expansion driven by:

Grid interconnection backlogs

Renewable mandates

Data-center load growth

Federal and state decarbonization targets

Label a project “critical,” and the rules bend.

Environmental review narrows. Timelines accelerate. Land becomes a variable, not a constant.

For landowners, the question isn’t whether electricity matters. It’s whether their property rights matter just as much.

The Courtroom Phase

Right now, B2H landowners are doing the only thing left: going to court.

They’re challenging:

Survey access without consent

Condemnation authority before final approvals

Whether public necessity outweighs private harm

These cases don’t usually make national headlines—but they quietly shape the future of rural America.

Because when one corridor is approved this way, it becomes the template for the next one.

Why This Case Matters Beyond Idaho

This case is a warning flare.

If B2H succeeds with minimal resistance:

Similar projects will follow the same playbook

Eminent domain becomes the default, not the last resort

Farms become infrastructure buffers for everyone else’s growth

Today it’s a power line.

Tomorrow it’s CO₂ pipelines.

Next it’s water conveyance or hydrogen corridors.

Different projects. Same mechanism.

Property Rights Are Aging Out Fast

The grid may be modernizing—but property rights are aging fast.

When planners see land as “least-cost routing,” they stop seeing the people who steward it. And when courts treat farms like empty space, rural America becomes a sacrifice zone dressed up as progress.

The question isn’t whether we need electricity.

The question is who pays for it—and who gets to say no.