The Silent Reckoning: How AI Could Reshape Humanity, Land, and Rural America

As artificial intelligence (AI) advances at an unprecedented pace, warnings from experts are growing more urgent. Subhash Kak, a respected computer science professor at Oklahoma State University, recently predicted that AI-driven automation could so fundamentally change society that Earth’s population might plunge to just 100 million by 2300—equivalent to the population of the United Kingdom today. While many view this projection as extreme, the warning raises critical questions about the future of humanity, the fate of rural communities, and the stewardship of our land.

This report investigates Kak’s claim through an objective lens, exploring how the 4th Industrial Revolution, powered by AI, could disrupt population trends, devastate family farming, and transform the world’s landscapes.