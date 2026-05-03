Northeast Washington’s remote mountain meadows were once the backbone of multi-generational cattle operations. Ranchers pushed herds three days up steep trails to summer in high-country pastures that had sustained families for 70 or 80 years. Historic death loss in those mountains hovered between 1 and 3 percent. Open (non-pregnant) cow rates stayed below 5 percent.

That world no longer exists.

According to ranchers on the ground and data compiled by Western Justice founder David Duquette, death loss has climbed to 10–15 percent, while open-cow rates have exploded to 20–35 percent depending on the herd. When those two figures are added together, the result is stark: roughly half the productive capacity of the herd is gone every year — not from drought, disease, or market collapse, but from wolves that state officials acknowledge are present at up to 10 times the levels required for full recovery.

And almost none of it shows up in official depredation reports.

The Numbers They Don’t Count

In an extended interview with Yanasa TV, Duquette laid out the mechanics behind the invisible losses.

“Historic death loss up there… 1 to 3 percent,” he explained. “Now their death loss is anywhere from 10 to 15 percent. But that’s not even the bad number. Their open rate… historically less than 5 percent. Now anywhere from 20 to 35 percent open rate. So you start adding that… you’re talking about half your herd is gone.”

The terrain makes the problem worse. Cattle are turned out into vast, timbered country where daily monitoring is impossible. Wolves don’t just kill — they harass. Constant pressure keeps cows moving, stressed, and unable to settle long enough to breed. The result is reproductive failure that never triggers a depredation claim or a compensation check.

One of the largest operations in the region, Diamond Ranch, has never taken a dime of government depredation money. They refuse on principle. They want the state to do its job and manage the wolves rather than subsidize their presence. So far, despite the highest depredation numbers in the state, Diamond has never received a single kill permit.

Wolves at 10X Recovery — and Still Fully Protected

Washington Fish and Wildlife knows the Northeast corner is saturated. Duquette says the agency has privately acknowledged it. Yet officials refuse to downgrade the wolves’ Endangered Species Act listing. The reason, according to Duquette, is bureaucratic: recovery targets in distant parts of the state (such as the Yakima area, more than 200 miles away) have not been met. Until every arbitrary quota is filled statewide, the wolves in the already-overrun northeast remain fully protected.

Meanwhile, the collateral damage to native wildlife is severe. The last mountain caribou herd in the lower 48 has been wiped out. Moose populations in what was once the largest herd in the United States have collapsed 85 percent. Prime whitetail hunting country has gone quiet. In Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin — states that have dealt with wolves the longest — hunters report deer populations so low that traditional hunting camps now sit empty. “There’s nothing to shoot,” Duquette says.

Not Just Depredation — A Management Failure

Duquette is careful with his language. “We don’t have a wolf problem,” he states flatly. “We have a wolf management problem.”

In states where wolves have been delisted — Idaho, Montana, Wyoming — hunters fill less than one-quarter of one percent of the available wolf tags. Depredations drop dramatically. Wolves learn to stay in the high country and away from livestock. Washington, by contrast, continues to treat every wolf as a protected icon rather than a recovered predator that now requires active management.

The result, Duquette argues, is exactly what some environmental interests quietly hoped for: ranchers being pushed off public and Forest Service land. When cattle disappear, low-level fuels are no longer grazed. Cheatgrass takes over. Fires that once stayed small now burn hundreds of thousands of acres.

“We have a map of Nevada,” Duquette notes. “Decade over decade, you watch the fires explode as they took the grazing allotments away.” The same pattern is repeating in Washington’s mountains.

Western Justice: From Land Grabs to Wolf Wars

Duquette’s organization did not start with wolves. Western Justice was built to defend the Western lifestyle the same way the NRA defends the Second Amendment. They have saved an Oregon ranch from a $35 million DOJ lawsuit, exposed fraud inside EPA Region 10, and produced an Emmy-winning documentary on a corrupt land grab in Pocatello, Idaho.

Their newest project, the documentary Wolves: True Conflict, drops next week. It focuses on the Northeast Washington situation and the human cost that official statistics ignore.

The Bigger Question

The Endangered Species Act was never meant to turn recovered populations into untouchable super-predators. Yet once a species is listed, the bureaucratic inertia is enormous. Delisting requires congressional action or a willing administration willing to fight the inevitable lawsuits.

Duquette and a growing coalition of ranchers, hunters, and tribes are pushing for exactly that — management, not eradication. They point out that even Native American oral histories and tribal practices included active wolf control to protect traditional meat sources and working dogs.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has reportedly been “appalled” by the numbers presented to her. With the Forest Service under her purview and the majority of depredations occurring on public land, there may be new pathways forward.

But for the families who have ranched these mountains for generations, time is running out.

As Duquette puts it: “Why would anybody put cattle up there when they’re going to lose half their herd?”

Half the herd is already gone.

The only question left is whether anyone in power is willing to count it — before the ranches, the wildlife, and the working landscapes of the American West disappear with it.

