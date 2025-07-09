Some people go to Yellowstone to take pictures. Others to chase geysers and maybe spot a bear from the safety of their car. But the team behind Native: The Prodigies of an Icon? They roll in after two weeks in a camper, grinning like kids on the first day of summer, ready to track scat, sing songs, and capture the raw beauty of America’s most iconic landscape—all in the name of bison.

Their latest stop? The untamed, unpredictable, and absolutely unforgettable Yellowstone National Park.

From North Carolina to the Nation’s Crown Jewel

The journey started in North Carolina and wound its way west through Wyoming and Montana. By the time they rolled into Yellowstone, the camper had seen its share of adventures—and everyone was due for a hot shower and a real bed. So, they ditched the wheels for a night and checked into the Roosevelt.

After nearly two weeks of cramped quarters and propane-fueled bison burgers, the Roosevelt might as well have been the Ritz. Spirits were high. Coffee was strong. And the mountains? Magnificent.

Scat Patrol: A Wildlife Mystery

Not long after arriving, the crew stumbled onto their first real challenge: identifying mysterious droppings on a trail.

Was it deer? Elk? Moose? A prehistoric creature summoned by their documentary efforts?

The investigation got serious. Books were opened. Comparisons were made. “It’s the size of grapes,” someone declared. “Definitely bigger than deer. Too small for moose.”

Consensus? Elk. Probably. Maybe.

This wasn’t just a nature walk—it was detective work. One step away from a Discovery Channel special on “Scat Science in the Wild.”

Singing into the Wild

In the background of their exploration, something else was rising—a soundtrack, as spontaneous as it was perfect.

Voices filled the air. Not in a cheesy musical sort of way, but in the kind of raw, joyful release that only comes when you're halfway through a journey you didn’t quite know you were ready for—but that you're now completely consumed by.

Lyrics like “I’m living free and I was meant to be” echoed across the park. It wasn’t just a catchy hook. It was a mission statement. For the crew. For the film. For anyone who’s ever looked across a vast, wild landscape and felt their soul stretch a little wider.

Capturing More Than Just Footage

What makes Native: The Prodigies of an Icon so compelling isn’t just the breathtaking scenery or even the iconic bison. It’s the way the team lives the story as they tell it. Whether it’s deciphering elk poop or belting out songs in the wind, they’re not just making a documentary—they’re writing themselves into the land.

Their stop in Yellowstone is a turning point in the film's journey. It’s where the scope gets bigger, the stakes feel higher, and the grandeur of the American wilderness hits full force.

Follow the Adventure on Yanasa TV

You don’t have to guess how the story unfolds. You can ride shotgun.

Every behind-the-scenes moment—from national parks to remote ranches—is being captured and shared on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel. If you’ve ever wanted to see what it really looks like to chase bison stories across the continent, this is it.

Real dirt. Real people. Real stories. With a few laughs, a lot of heart, and some very memorable poop analysis along the way.

Yellowstone is wild. But the people bringing its stories to life? Maybe just a little wilder. And that’s exactly why you won’t want to miss what’s coming next.

Production Partners

Meet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.

Yanasa Ama Ventures, LLC

Grant Partner

National Buffalo Foundation

Platinum Sponsors

Great Range Premium Bison

Durham Ranch / Sierra Meat & Seafood Company

Tender Bison

National Buffalo Museum

Rangeland Premium Bison

Noble Premium Bison

Mosquito Park Enterprises LLC

Gold Sponsors

The Buffalo Wool Company

Texas Bison Association

Dakota Territory Buffalo Association

Heim Land & Bison

Dakota Pure Bison

Tesoro Ranch

777 Bison Ranch

Additional Sponsors & Partners

Herd Wear

National Bison Association

Show Your Support. Wear the Legacy.

Shop Native Film Gear at Yanasa Trading Co

The story of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon is more than a documentary—it's a movement to restore America’s most iconic species and reconnect people to the land, their food, and their heritage. Now, you can be part of that story.

From leather patch hats worn on the filming trail to limited-edition apparel inspired by the wild heart of the American prairie, Native Film Gear is designed for those who believe in conservation, culture, and courage.

Every purchase directly supports:

The ongoing production of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon

Outreach and education about regenerative agriculture

Efforts to protect and preserve North America's endangered grasslands

Shop now at Yanasa Trading Co and wear the mission that’s changing the story of American agriculture—one hoofprint at a time.

Native isn’t just a film. It’s a legacy. Let it live through you.