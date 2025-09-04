Unrest Beneath the Pacific
Is the Ring of Fire Entering a New Phase of Global Volatility?
A growing body of data, combined with dramatic recent events, suggests that the Pacific Ring of Fire—a vast, horseshoe-shaped belt of tectonic boundaries and volcanic arcs encircling the Pacific Ocean—is entering a notable period of intensified seismic and volcanic activity. In the first half of 2025 alone, major earthquakes have rocked Alaska, Japan, and Kamchatka; over 40 volcanoes have remained in active eruption; and hundreds of micro-seismic swarms have been recorded in Indonesia, the Philippines, and the U.S. West Coast.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yanasa TV to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.