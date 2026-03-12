Every few years the numbers arrive.

No dramatic announcement.

No national press conference.

Just another federal report quietly documenting the shape of American agriculture.

But this year one figure stands out.

According to the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the United States has lost roughly 15,000 farms since the previous reporting cycle.

On paper, that may not sound catastrophic in a country that still counts more than two million farms.

But the number matters — not because of the raw total, but because of the pattern.

For decades, the American farm count has been moving in one direction.

Down.